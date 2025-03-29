Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

SRAFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

