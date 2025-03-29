Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
SRAFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.
About Sandfire Resources America
