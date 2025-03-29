Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Cut by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,428,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 229,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 185,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 606.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 163,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,987,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.