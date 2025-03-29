Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Report on SNSE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 351.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sensei Biotherapeutics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.