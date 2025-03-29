Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.16. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 351.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

