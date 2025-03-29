Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 86.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ETW opened at $8.24 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
