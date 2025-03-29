Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 86.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.24 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

