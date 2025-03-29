Short Interest in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Expands By 87.4%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of STEW stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.46.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
