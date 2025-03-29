Short Interest in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Expands By 87.4%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of STEW stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

