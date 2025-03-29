Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Drops By 42.7%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

Shares of Tecan Group stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average of $253.16. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $202.52 and a 12 month high of $340.27.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

