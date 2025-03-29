Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Drops By 42.7%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
Shares of Tecan Group stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average of $253.16. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $202.52 and a 12 month high of $340.27.
About Tecan Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tecan Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.