Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

