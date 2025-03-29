Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $16.80.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.12) by $9.56. The business had revenue of $1,000 billion during the quarter.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
