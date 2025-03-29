Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Under Armour by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UA opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.