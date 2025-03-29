Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $44,699,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $590.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.83.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

