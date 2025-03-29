Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 182.8% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 111.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $45.29 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

