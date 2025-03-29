Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,295 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,073,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,674,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $39,242,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 173,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $152.62 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $173.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

