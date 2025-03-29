Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 251,496 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 446.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gannett were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after acquiring an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Gannett by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

GCI stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.09 million.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

