Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,325 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,285,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.12 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

