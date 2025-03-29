Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after purchasing an additional 494,988 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after buying an additional 156,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 114,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $840.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

