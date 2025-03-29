Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.