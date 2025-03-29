Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,387 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $23,349,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.67 and its 200-day moving average is $274.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.40.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

