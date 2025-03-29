Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Centerspace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centerspace

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.