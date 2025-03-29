Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 738,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

