Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in THOR Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

