Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $302,313,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 304.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

