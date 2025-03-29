Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 182,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,157,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PAG opened at $140.99 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.56 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

