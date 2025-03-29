Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after buying an additional 352,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,374,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $303,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,508. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock worth $2,494,318. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

