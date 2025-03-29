Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

