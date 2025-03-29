Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in HCI Group by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE:HCI opened at $150.68 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

