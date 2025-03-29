Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.23% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.31. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

