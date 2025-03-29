Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after buying an additional 1,908,153 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 701.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316,496 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of REG opened at $72.87 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

