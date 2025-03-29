Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,805 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 229.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repligen were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,395,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 31.0% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 139,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -261.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

