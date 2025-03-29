Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 466.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 201,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000.

NYSE IFS opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

