Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFPT opened at $199.32 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.15.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPT. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

