Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

