Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,570 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $197.24 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.54 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

