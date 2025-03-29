Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after buying an additional 4,304,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

