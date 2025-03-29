TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,194,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 276,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,905,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,422,000 after acquiring an additional 238,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 760,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.