Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,314 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.62% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QWLD stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $131.72.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.