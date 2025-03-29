Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 110,481 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,481 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Certara were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Certara alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Certara by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,015,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 1,253,385 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,206,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 530,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Certara by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 365,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.