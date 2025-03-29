Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 685,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

