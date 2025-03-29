Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of DoubleVerify worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

