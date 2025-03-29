Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 141,178 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Global Net Lease worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,344,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.99 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -144.74%.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

