Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,182 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 126.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 239.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

