TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Holdings Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after buying an additional 56,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 874.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -356.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $4,494,672.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,713.38. This represents a 30.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

