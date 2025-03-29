Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,787,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

