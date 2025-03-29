Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 42.3% in March

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of Treasure Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Treasure Global Price Performance

TGL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Treasure Global has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 57.02% and a negative net margin of 185.07%. The business had revenue of $300 billion for the quarter.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

