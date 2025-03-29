Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $19.83 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

