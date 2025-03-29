UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.