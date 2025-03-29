UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in UGI by 2,050.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 47.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,655 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

