VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of USVM stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $789.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.1147 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

