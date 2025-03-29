WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $241.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average of $252.11. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.