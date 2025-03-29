Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.34.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $263.55 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

