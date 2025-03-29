What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for NVIDIA Q3 Earnings?

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

